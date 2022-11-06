Shygirl Announces “Nymph” World Tour Dates in 2022 and 2023

The singer is taking her debut album on tour in the UK, Europe, USA and Australia.
Shygirl has announced world tour dates in 2022 and 2023 in honor of her debut album “Nymph” — see the dates below.
Dates will begin next month in the UK with concerts in London and Manchester, before the pop star heads to continental Europe with several concerts.
She will then head to Australia in December and January before playing a series of headlines in the US and Canada in March and April 2023.
Tickets on general sale are available from November 10 here, and pre-sale for her mailing list will begin on November 7.
See the full list of Shygirl tour dates below.
DECEMBER 2022
1 – London, Printworks
2 – Manchester, Albert Hall
6 – Berlin, Astra
7 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
10 – Paris, Trianon
31 – Perth, Beyond the Valley Fest
JANUARY 2023
1 – Sydney, Field Day Festival
4 – Sydney, Manning Bar
6 – Melbourne, Max Watts
7 – Brisbane, Field Day Festival
MARCH 2023
15 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Celebrities Nightclub.
17 – Seattle, Washington, Neimos
21 – San Francisco, California, Regency Ballroom
24 – Los Angeles, California, Wiltern
25. San Diego, California, Music Box.
31 – Chicago, Illinois, Talia Hall
Advertisement
APRIL 2023
3 – Toronto, Ontario, The Axis Club
4 – Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD
6 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Fillmore Foundry
8 – New York, New York, Webster Hall
9 – New York, New York, Webster Hall
12 – Washington, DC, Club 9:30
14 – Atlanta, Georgia, Masquerade Hell
15 – Miami, Florida, Earth
In a review of “Nymph” by the band Shygirl, released earlier this year, NME wrote: “In “Nymph”, Shygirl creates a brilliant collage of club sounds, in which each element is completely unique in its performance.
“After working tirelessly on her long—awaited debut album for several years, it’s clear that the juice was worth it: this record is a vivid reminder of why Shygirl is one of the brightest talents in the capital.”