Shuri as the New Black Panther limits Her Best Future in the MCU

Although there are rumors that Shuri (Letitia Wright) will take on her brother’s mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, becoming the next Black Panther will probably limit her future in the MCU. Although she briefly became a Black Panther in the original comics, since then in recent years she has undergone a dynamic and beautiful transformation that should be seen on the screen. However, it would be much harder to handle if she ended up becoming the next defender of Wakanda as the new Black Panther.

As seen in the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the most powerful nation in the MCU is mourning the loss of King T’Challa (reflecting the very real and tragic loss of the late Chadwick Bozeman). Thus, most of the new footage depicts Shuri, Nakia, Queen Ramonda and others struggling to move forward while keeping Wakanda safe in the face of Namor and his underwater people, who, as it turns out, are Talokan, not Atlantis. However, a new Black Panther appears in the final shot, although their face is not revealed.

Given the precedent of comics and the idea of royal succession, Princess Shuri is quite logical to take her brother’s place as the next Black Panther. However, in the comics, Shuri’s time in this role was relatively short. Instead, she got a much more personal and unique journey that made her as important to Wakanda as T’Challa’s Black Panther. Here’s how becoming the next Black Panther in the MCU will prevent Shuri from reaching her full potential.

What happens to the Black Panther Shuri in the comics

In the comics, Shuri became a Black Panther after T’Challa was temporarily incapacitated by the Cabal, the supervillains’ answer to the Marvel Illuminati. Despite T’Challa’s recovery, Shuri continued to serve as the Queen of Wakanda and the Black Panther, which allowed T’Challa to gain more freedom as a hero. Shuri continued to defend Wakanda from numerous attacks from the likes of Dr. Doom and Namor. However, the attack carried out by the new Cabal resulted in Shuri giving her life to buy time for her brother to save her nation. Encased in an amber-like substance, Shuri was trapped in a “living death”, and T’Challa tried to do everything possible to bring her back. Although she was eventually freed and her spirit returned to her body, Shuri became something completely different (and possibly more powerful) than the Black Panther she once was.

Shuri in the image of the new “Black Panther” will not be her best story in the MCU

As can be seen from Ta-Nehisi Coates’ screening of Black Panther, which began in 2016 and served as a key source of inspiration for the first Black Panther film, Shuri was eventually revived thanks to the efforts of T’Challa and the reality-distorting hero known as Diversity. However, the original Black Panther did not expect that Shuri would surpass the role of a completely new Wakanda hero during this time. At the time of her living death, Shuri’s spirit was taken to Jaliya, the corresponding realm of Wakanda existence associated with the Black Panther Ancestral Plane. There she was guided by the spirit of Griot (in fact, the narrator), who instructed and taught her how to become a supernatural representative of the collective memory of Wakanda, both known and long forgotten. Now Shuri currently has a number of new abilities in the comics, such as increased speed and agility, the ability to turn into stone, necromancy, and can also transform into a flock of black birds. Similarly, she also serves as a living guide to Djalia.

The emergence of this new type of hero, tasked with representing the collective memory of Wakanda, contrasts perfectly with Shuri’s role as the leading innovator of Wakanda, who helped her nation enter the future with all their technological advances (far surpassing any other nation in the MCU). In the comics, Shuri actually has one foot in the past and the other in the future, which makes her an incredibly important Wakanda hero dedicated to helping her people progress without forgetting her origins and history. However, the same journey will be much harder to portray in the MCU if Shuri becomes the new Black Panther in the long run. Becoming the greatest warrior of Wakanda is likely to be Shuri’s dominant arc in the MCU in the future, which will limit all the potential she has achieved in comics to be seen on screen. As a promising Easter egg in the new trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Shuri really wears the same bone earrings she started wearing after her transformation in the comics.

Who should be the new Black Panther instead of Shuri

Instead of Princess Shuri donning the mantle, the MCU should instead make Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia the new Black Panther.