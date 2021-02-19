Shudder Creepshow drama remastered for season 3

The anthological series Creepshow, based on the film of the same name by filmmaker George Romero, has been renewed for its 3rd season.

The news comes even before the premiere of the long-awaited second wave of episodes. It is worth mentioning that the production, part of the streaming catalog Shudder – belonging to AMC Networks -, was originally launched in 2019, containing six episodes.

Through an official statement, Greg Nicotero, executive producer and showrunner for the series, hinted that the third season will arrive in 2021.

“I am extremely grateful to the Shudder team for the opportunity to continue honoring the [horror] genre with gruesome tales in two new seasons of Creepshow this year,” he said, also indicating that the streaming has ordered six more episodes of the series.

Creepshow: anthological horror series produced special episodes for fans

Despite the controversies surrounding the participation of singer Marilyn Manson recently – who was fired from the series even before joining the cast – Creepshow continues to be a hit with fans of the genre.

Last year, two specials were launched on holiday dates, one on Halloween and the other on Christmas. According to what has been determined so far, the third season of the production should have the special appearances of Ethan Embry and Andrew Bachelor.

The original work, released in 1982, featured the participation of writer Stephen King in his team of writers. For reliving the infamous horror monsters in several bizarre and very interesting situations, two sequels were seen over the years before the series launched.

Let’s wait for news. Season 2 of Creepshow is scheduled to be released on April 1 on Shudder.