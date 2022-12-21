Shroud Says WoW Is Killing His Twitch Channel, But He “Doesn’t Care”

Twitch star Shroud believes that playing World of Warcraft is hurting his channel, but he’s not too worried because he still likes to broadcast an MMO game.

Even when he participated in Counter-Strike, Shroud made a name for himself on Twitch thanks to his alien ability to take head shots and win all types of games. Despite his dominance in FPS, he has been known to immerse himself in games that his audience might not expect, including World of Warcraft.

“Valorant is not bad,” Shroud said during a recent stream. “Likewise, it’s not WoW. All these games are not bad, they’re just not World of Warcraft. That’s it, it’s really that simple.”

Unfortunately, the former CS professional himself admitted that he could not play World of Warcraft on streams as much as he would like, despite his love of the game. All these problems seem to be related to a decrease in the number of viewers when he broadcasts a popular MMO.

Shroud Claims That WoW Is Killing His Channel

During the December 20 stream, Shroud sang: “World of Warcraft is my favorite game in the world, but it’s killing my channel. But I don’t care because I get loot in a game I love.”

His words are confirmed by the statistics of his streams. During December 19, Shroud’s stream averaged about 14,000 viewers, playing Overwatch 2 and then Valorant. That number dropped to around 8000 when he switched to World of Warcraft.

Former CS professional:GO suggested that he might return to Apex Legends to break his routine, calling it one of the best games in the battle royale genre.

After all, he has a loyal enough fan base and they’ll come back when he plays the game they’d like to see, but they’ll take a break when he doesn’t.