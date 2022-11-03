ShowSpeed fried Trent-Alexander Arnold in the face with a strange rap live on air

The streaming star iShowSpeed invited Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to his broadcast on November 2 and decided to joke with the England star about his defensive abilities.

Over the past few months, iShowSpeed has set the internet on fire with its wacky streams, but it has also tapped into a newfound love for the beautiful game of soccer.

The 18-year-old’s love for Cristiano Ronaldo attracted the attention of many football fans to him, but he expanded this by performing at the Sidemen 2022 Charity Match, when he found himself in the protocol, but too often found himself offside.

As a result, he became more and more rooted in the football world. He had Premier League stars like Heze Lingard and Anthony Elanga, and he asked both if Ronaldo knew about him. Now he has the biggest prize in the person of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

iShowSpeed trolling Trent Alexander-Arnold live

The Liverpool defender, who is not new to the gaming world, who in the past broadcast FIFA and Call of Duty, went to the Speed stream on November 1 to chat.

At first, Aids did not dare to troll the right defender and kept the situation on the level for some time. However, as soon as his Stumble Guys game took a football turn, he told Alexander-Arnold that he had prepared a little “rap” for him.

The streaming star started off fine before he got a little more cocky and started criticizing Alexander-Arnold’s defensive skills, which was his usual criticism.

He shouted “Defend yourself!” over and over for several seconds before finishing his “rap.”

Liverpool said “thank you” for the support, but he soon gave up and left Aids to himself.

Naturally, some fans found this interaction funny, and the couple suggested that they might meet in person soon. So wait for new frauds if this happens.