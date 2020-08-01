Shows North Korea in a bird’s eye view in Flight Simulator

A user flies over the capital of North Korea in Microsoft Flight Simulator. This is what Pyongyang looks like from a bird’s eye view, which includes his stadium.

Microsoft Flight Simulator allows you to fly over any point on the planet. Thanks to the use of Bing satellite maps and Azure servers, we can know all the cities in the world with almost total precision. Therefore, a YouTube user has set out to show what North Korea looks like.

The user, called ObsidianAnt, takes his plane and flies over Pyongyang city, capital of the Kim Jong-un regime. During the five minutes of footage we can see a landscape full of large blocks of flats and factories that converge around the Taedong River. The enormous mass that stands on the island of Rugra stands out. The Rungrado Primero de Mayo stadium has the highest capacity in the world, with seats for 114,000 characters.

There are some small precision errors due to having been generated by the system, but in general terms it gives an idea of ​​the image of a territory known for its hermeticism.

Brilliant Future

Last July 30 we told you our impressions at the controls of Microsoft Flight Simulator. In them we witnessed one of the titles that look best visually today. Due to the circumstances in which we find ourselves, the game has become a window of possibilities to visit all points on Earth.

A virtual tourist tour that is summed up in happiness. “Happiness for having managed to live the same as we lived in the best moments of the franchise. A bright future awaits you, aims to become the flight simulation platform of the decade. If the level is maintained during the final version, we will be before the best titles in the genre ”, we concluded in the preview.



