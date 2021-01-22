Shows how Johnny will be before Keanu Reeves

Cyberpunk 2077, game available for PS4, Xbox One and PC, brings as one of the main attractions, NPC Johnny Silverhand, which is played by actor Keanu Reeves. However, publicized conceptual arts show what the character would be like before he acquired the star’s forms.

Lea Leonowicz, conceptual artist at CD Projekt Red, showed the arts on her profile at ArtStation. Although he still had the same clothes, his features were very different from the Johnny Silverhand we met during the game.

Lea also published some sketches of the character. Among them is a more stripped-down look without glasses and with a denim jacket. Another, shows a Johnny with a scarf on his head that resembles even another actor: Johnny Depp.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been available since December. However, the game has been accumulating problems for its producer. From bugs that caused millions to ask for a refund of the game, to a series of collective suits by investors and even their employees.