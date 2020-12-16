Showrunner reveals new information and a new title

As the hype reaches its tipping point, Lucifer fans were given a few more pieces of the puzzle when the title of another episode was recently revealed.

Lucifer fans are convinced that the title of season six, episode two, Buckets of Baggage, suggests that another round of flashbacks is on the way to the fantasy series.

This year, an episode inspired by the gangster movies of the 1940s revealed the secret story of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and his friendship with Mazikeen and Lilith’s mother (Lesley-Ann Brandt).

Some tantalizing clues from lead writer Ildy Modrovich have convinced several that a similar installment with lots of flashbacks could appear near the beginning of Lucifer’s sixth season.

Cast and crew updates on the last eighteen episodes of Lucifer have been coming in thick and fast.

The fifth season’s midseason finale finally saw the arrival of Lucifer’s father, God (Dennis Haysbert), and the devil will undoubtedly have a lot to unpack when he reunites with his estranged father.

Although Haysbert is expected to play a major role in the second half of Lucifer’s fifth season, it is currently unknown if the guest star will carry over to season six.

There haven’t been any announcements from Netflix yet regarding Lucifer’s return, but viewers are optimistic that the streaming platform will release some good news early next year.



