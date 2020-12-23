Showrunner revealed this sad news for fans

Just a month ago, season 17 of the longest-running medical drama of all time, Grey’s Anatomy, hit screens with season 17, and a possible series finale is already underway.

In a recent interview with Veriety magazine, Meredith Grey’s Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo revealed that this was her final season in the medical drama, or that it could be the end of the long-running series and that it could end. soon. This was said by the actress in November 2020:

“We still don’t know when the show really ends. But the truth is, this year could be the end.… This is the last year of my contract at the moment. I don’t know if this is the last year. But it very well could be.” .

Since then, fans of the ABC series have been nervous that they will never see their favorite Grey’s Anatomy characters again. So far, it’s easy to believe that season 17 could be the end for Meredith, who is hanging by a thread while convalescing from covid-19.

In this sense, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff seems to already have the end of the drama in mind, although that does not mean that the current season is the end of the history of the Gray Sloan doctors.

Now, in an interview that Vernoff was in in December of this year, he offered an answer to fans through Variety, on whether Grey’s Anatomy is coming to an end with season 17, confirming that he has no knowledge when the last will be. delivery of the series. This was what he said:

“‘I don’t know’ is the honest answer. I never think it’s really over until everyone feels me; everyone is going to have to come together and sit down and tell me it’s really over.”

And it is that the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner, despite stating that she does not know when the series will end, said in the same interview that the end of the drama is already planned, but that anything could happen between now and the end of season 17 from Grey’s Anatomy.

“I planned a phenomenal season, and I have planned what can be a season finale or what could be a series finale. You always have to plan for both contingencies. We have a plan on how the season is going to end and I feel great about that plan. ”

“But I’ll say that at this point in any season, we generally have a plan for where the season is going to end and it doesn’t always end where we think. So, you never know.”



