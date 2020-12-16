Showrunner, production trailers of the second season

In a post on Twitter, the official social network of the Netflix platform shows some images that reveal a collection of swords, a banner on a tree and a set of medallions, possibly a selection of training swords, the banner of Scoia’tael and the Wolf school medallions to be featured next in season two of The Wicher.

We know that Season 2 of The Wicher is heading to Kaer Morhen, as Geralt and Ciri travel to the ancient home of warlocks where monster hunters receive their training, so these items make sense for a new season trailer.

We don’t have a trailer yet and exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich teased the upcoming season in an interview with last year.

For her part, the showrunner added that the good thing about the second season was that the story becomes much more focused. She even hinted that there was a stronger drive to the plot.

We've got a little #Witchmas present for you. Here's some sneak peeks from the set of Witcher Season 2. pic.twitter.com/CtGS354FU6 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 16, 2020

“Because all the relationships that we’ve been building in season one actually start to pay off in season two,” the shorunner confessed.

Similarly, Hissrich revealed that the characters would begin to meet and interact more. While admitting that these types of interaction strategies do not always work in the same way.

So all those building blocks that make up for the world of the plot finally begin to come together into something a little more concrete. There is still no release date for season 2 of The Witcher, we only know that it will be sometime in 2021, let’s not forget that you can watch the first season of The Witcher on the Netflix platform



