Showrunner explains the role of Captain America

In a recent interview with TV Line, Malcolm Spellman, showrunner for Falcão and the Winter Soldier, explained to the public how the relationship between the main characters and the new Captain America will be. The character was introduced to the plot at the end of the debut episode.

According to him, although Sam (Anthony Mackie) was very hurt by the revelation of John Walker (Wyatt Russell), it is not surprising that the government recruited a new Captain America without any prior conversation. “The reason that all this happened is because of the doubt that Sam has,” Spellman said.

“As a black man, he knows very well how he is seen and what he would look like if he were carrying those stars and stripes,” he explained. “I don’t think it’s an amazing thing for Sam or any of our viewers to see a black man being betrayed by his country, but it is powerful because that goes to the heart of Sam’s doubt,” he added on the subject.

It is worth mentioning that, in the comics, John Walker is presented as being a practically identical villain to Captain America. Over there, it is the representation of a certain kind of extreme and obscure patriotism.

Hawk and the Winter Soldier: what’s next in the Marvel series

The audience still doesn’t know how the main characters’ encounter will happen, considering that they spend the first episode totally separated and dealing with their own problems. Another curiosity factor is around the articulations to be promoted by the villain Barão Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

However, expectations remain quite high, especially with the possible confrontation between John Walker and the Falcon. Thus, Marvel made a wise choice by releasing weekly episodes. The production is set to air its final episode on April 23.

Let’s wait for more news!