Showrunner delights with the possibility of another season

The head of the dystopian drama, Bruce Miller, has been reflecting on the turning point the series has reached, so in an interview he took the impulse to admit that he does not know if the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be the last of the show, which suggests there’s a lot of material to build on.

Miller revealed that the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced The Handmaid’s Tale team to reevaluate its leadership. Admitting they had very different ideas prior to the pandemic about season 5.

“I mean, Elisabeth Moss and I have talked about it, the writing team and I have also talked extensively about where precisely we are going, but I feel like after this year, it’s a good time to reassess,” he explained.

Likewise, Miller added that although the series is reaching a breaking point, where he does not know what course it will take.

“So I know where I am in the story, and I feel like we’re reaching a tipping point, but if that’s the end or not, I don’t know,” the showrunner confessed.

“It seems like it’s a good time to re-evaluate what you were thinking, just because the world of history has opened up because the real world has changed so much.”

As for what fans can expect from season four, which recently resumed filming in Canada, Miller confirmed that there will be more parallels to the global pandemic.

“I feel like the most important thing I believe is that a lot of season four is about freedom, and also bouncing back and how quickly things will get back to normal in a lot of different ways,” he joked.

“And I think that’s what the country is going through. I think the country feels that things are so up in the air, that they are waiting for them to ‘get back to normal.’

Hauntingly, showrunner Bruce Miller concluded that part of the show’s lesson is that they never do. Whatever trauma you went through in that episode, you settle into a post-traumatic world that doesn’t go away.

Whether it is the last season or not, something tells us that the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is not going to be light or decent with your budget. On the other hand, don’t forget that The Handmaid’s Tale is available on the Hulu platform.



