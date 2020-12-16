Showrunner confirms Ryan can beat Homelander

Eric Kripke, showrunner for The Boys, confirmed in a recent interview with TV Guide that Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Homelander’s legitimate son (Antony Starr), can easily defeat him.

Kripke’s explanation still guarantees that Ryan would be far more powerful than his father, which could settle the question about Vought International’s interest in keeping him a secret for so long.

“The strength of Ryan’s lasers, which were surprisingly powerful, is even more powerful than Homelander’s. This happens when Ryan gets angry enough to wreak havoc, ”he said.

During the interview, the producer and screenwriter also commented on Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) relationship with Homelander’s son. According to him, any love Butcher has for Ryan still creates internal conflicts with his ideals.

“When Butcher saw Becca hug Ryan, he stopped seeing Ryan as Homelander’s son and started seeing him as Becca’s son,” explained Kripke. “He shows empathy for Ryan because he realized that the child is the last surviving part of Becca,” he added on the subject.

“So in that way, he loves the boy, but he is in an internal struggle with the deep anger he feels about Becca’s death and that anger is completely directionless and unprocessed,” said The Boys showrunner, adding that, next season, the audience will see even more about Butcher’s two sides to Ryan.

Still in the interview, Kripke stressed that Stormfront is not dead. However, the showrunner gave no details on the return of actress Aya Cash, who played the character in Season 2 of The Boys.

So far, producers continue to plan filming for the series’ third season at Amazon Studios.

There is still no official date for resuming the practical work confirmed, nor a forecast for the premiere of the new episodes on the Amazon Prime Video streaming.



