Shownu Minhyuk se unen al ost del webtoon she’s My Type

Shownu and Minhyuk will be in charge of performing a melody for the webtoon. The webtoons have won the affection of the public and, to complement the reading of all the fans of She’s My Type, several K-Pop groups have performed melodies for the soundtrack of the story. The guys from MONSTA X will be joining this OST, but they will be performing a very special duet.

Shownu and Minhyuk will be the interpreters of a new melody as part of the OST of She’s My Type and MONSTA X fans have shown their excitement at the announcement and the possibility of listening to these K-Pop idols as a musical duo, we will tell you more details below.

This webtoon tells the story of Haedam, a tomboy-style girl who experiences him first love, however, she falls directly into the friendzone and to overcome it she will try to show the best of herself with a new image before returning to class. Unfortunately that does not go very well for him and she will have to enlist the help of a neighbor who, despite not feeling thrilled by this idea, will agree to let Haedam keep him secrets.

She’s My Type was released in 2018 but its publication continues due to the love that fans have given it.

The song that MONSTA X’s Shownu and Minhyuk prepared to accompany the webtoon reading experience will be revealed in September, are you excited about this musical premiere?

Wonho recently released the music video for Losing You, an emotional tune that marked him solo debut.



