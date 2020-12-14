Showman Jack Reveals About the Fate of Sheridan

In Virgin River’s second season, a lot happened, when Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) returned to town. The second outing saw her finally admit that she was in love with local bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

In the Virgin River finale, the couple finally decided to give their romance a real shot, despite the obstacles they face. Everything seemed fine as Jack headed over to the bar to fix them some last minute food.

However, the drama was not over for the duo as Mel arrived shortly after to find him lying in a pool of blood. The bar owner had been shot in the abdomen by a mysterious assailant in Virgin River.

When Virgin River’s second season came to an end, things were not looking good for him as Mel tried to stop the bleeding. Viewers were left in the dark as to who shot him and whether Jack will survive.

The third season of Virgin River has not yet been confirmed by Netflix but there are rumors that it has already started filming. However, series creator Sue Tenney recently spoke about Jack’s fate.

The Virgin River Showrunner revealed that the shooting will play a big role in Jack’s story going forward. Tenney explained how a possible Virgin River season three “would go through trying to figure out who shot Jack.”

More importantly, however, he also revealed that Jack will have time to recover before the series begins in season three. She added that Virgin River fans can look forward to a bigger time jump.

So while there isn’t too much information to go on yet, it seems like Jack’s story isn’t over yet as are the seasons in this mysterious series called Virgin River.



