Showdown in machine learning solutions from AWS

AWS re: Invent continues to mark many firsts for the industry in the second week of 2020. Presenting its innovations in the machine learning category with the presentation of Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of Machine Learning at AWS Amazon, Amazon announced many updates to its SageMaker product. Reflections from the AWS re: Invent 2020 presentation are as follows:

SageMaker has been renewed!

With the new update, large neural networks can now be automatically fragmented and distributed to multiple computers in SageMaker.

With SageMaker Data Wrangler, it is easier to prepare machine learning models. However, the process of preparing the features that should be used in the machine learning model is also getting easier.

SageMaker Debugger improves resource utilization in deep learning with its new Deep Profiling feature. This feature will visualize the resources such as GPU and memory used in the training process, and offer suggestions for adjusting the resource usage and organizing training activities at different times.

SageMaker is becoming a standard for organizations to use artificial intelligence. With SageMaker Edge Monitor, it is possible to prepare and monitor machine learning models for many devices. Models can work 25 times faster. The performance of the model in each device can be examined on a single panel.

Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Machine Learning at Amazon, commented on what the company offers in the field of machine learning, “At AWS, we have seen our customers moving forward in the field of Machine Learning. Indeed, they have come a long way in a short time. Companies like Nike, BMW, and Domino use Machine Learning on AWS. Machine Learning is no longer a niche we service.

While Domino uses this technology to deliver pizza in 10 minutes or less, Roche is accelerating medical experiments and BMW can process 7 Petabytes of data with SageMaker. On the other hand, while Nike uses the same technology for product recommendations, F1 can analyze more than 550 million data indicators in vehicle design and simulation. ” said.

RedShift ML

SageMaker Autopilot technology, introduced last year, aimed to help non-machine learning specialists choose which machine learning models they should choose. Until now, this meant that machine learning models should automatically be used in Aurora ML or another AWS application. For those who do not want to use any model, the option to integrate Auto Pilot in RedShift has been developed.

Integration with Amazon RedShift ML, Amazon’s data warehouse, will allow RedShift users to easily create SQL requests and achieve machine learning results without the need to create a machine learning model.

Amazon QuickSight Q

Amazon QuickSight Q, which has natural language capability powered by machine learning, enables companies to ask questions about their data using daily language. For example, when the question “What is our annual growth rate” is written in the program in a simple way, QuickSight has an immediate, visual answer. Prior to this, businesses could not easily find the answers to their questions on data platforms, and sometimes they waited weeks for answers by forwarding their requests to the relevant units. Now, they can get instant answers to their questions and reduce the workload of business intelligence teams.

Amazon Lookout for Metrics

Amazon Lookout for Metrics, a new service that detects anomalies in your metrics using machine learning, allows you to proactively monitor the health of your business, identify problems and quickly find opportunities. You don’t need machine learning expertise to do these, either. Using the technology Amazon uses to detect abnormal changes in data, Amazon Lookout for Metrics detects hard-to-find changes and reduces the number of false detections.

It also brings together similar findings, ranks them by severity, and provides information so that the source of the anomaly can be found. Amazon Lookout for Metrics can be used for revenue, number of website views, daily active users, customer turnover rate, transaction volume, mobile application setups and more metrics.



