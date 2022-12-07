Showcase Dead Island 2 Teases a List of Weapons and Bloody Gameplay

A new digital showcase for Dead Island 2 showed the list of weapons of the upcoming game and the sun-drenched bloody gameplay.

Publisher Deep Silver shared details of the sequel Dead Island (2011) with an open world and battles with zombies ahead of the release of the game on April 28, 2023.

According to Eurogamer, the 15-minute demo mainly shows uninformative sequences of live performances, which feature a meta-storyline about survivors of the zombie apocalypse discovering a copy of Dead Island 2 in a Los Angeles mansion.

However, there were a few minutes of gameplay that showed fans the sun-drenched blood of the sequel, and also looked into its list of weapons, which includes bear claws, hammers, machetes, bear claws, “a shitty ton of weapons.” and improvised weapons of destruction.

Players can also use their zombie abilities in the new game. If they are bitten by the hand, they fall into a state of rage, which enhances their ability to destroy zombies.

Elsewhere in the showcase, fans saw the previously announced Alexa voice control in Dead Island 2, as well as details about the mandatory pre-order bonus and the collector’s edition kit.

Those who pre-order for Dead Island 2 will receive a Banoi military baton and a Banoi baseball bat, and those who choose HELL.A. for 85 pounds. The edition includes a basic game, an expansion pass, a stilbook, a Venice Beach map, badges and a patch, Killer Tarot cards and two additional additions.

In addition, there is a set of “Golden Weapons”, which contains Sam B’s pistol and Abuela’s Ash mace. Meanwhile, the Pulp Weapons Pack includes a cattle prod Eye Opener and a Home Wrecker hammer.

Dead Island 2 takes place in a “blood-soaked” version of Los Angeles called HELL-A. In Dead Island 2, a cooperative game for three players reappears (instead of four in the original). The sequel will also continue to be a first-person game with hand-to-hand combat and shooting.

Although the game was announced in 2014, the release date was not confirmed until the trailer appeared at Gamescom this year. Subsequently, the game was postponed for three months.

Dead Island 2 is out for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

From other bloody gaming news: David Harbour and Jodie Comer will star in a horror video game.

Harbor is currently working on a film adaptation of Gran Turismo, and recently Fan Nation asked him if he would ever want to play a major role in the game.

“Actually, I have one way out,” the star of “Stranger Things” replied. “Me and Jodie Comer made a video game. It will come out… I think next year. A horror game.”

The rest of the details, including the plot and release date, the actor kept secret.