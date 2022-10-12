Show speed shuts down YouTube broadcast as Trolls send Racist messages about donations

YouTube star IShowSpeed abruptly stopped its broadcast on October 11 after racist trolls bombarded the stream with hateful and offensive messages about donations.

IShowSpeed is a real YouTube superstar. The young Internet character first gained fame on Twitch and has since dominated viewers on YouTube, even surpassing the likes of Dr Disrespect and Ludwig.

However, the online star is not without pitfalls. IShowSpeed has encountered several hateful trolls during his time in the spotlight, including a bump during a broadcast in August.

Most recently, Aids became the target of hateful messages about donations during a live broadcast on October 11, and fans are expressing their support after the shocking incident.

IShowSpeed Stops Broadcasting after Receiving Racist Messages about Donations

On many live streaming platforms, fans can donate money to their favorite broadcasters. Along with this donation, they can also attach a message that is often read aloud by a text-to-speech program so that streamers can respond to it.

Aids was just about to launch a GTA session when he received a donation to SuperChat from a viewer pretending to be MrBeast, another creator with whom Aids FaceTime chatted earlier this month.

Their donation message contained hateful and racist remarks, which prompted Aids to scream in despair and get up from the computer.

Despite the incident, Aids returned to his settings and continued to interact with his chat, but abruptly interrupted the broadcast after receiving another racist message about a donation from a troll.

“There’s no way you donated this,” the streamer remarked after reading the offending note. “Yeah, uh… I don’t do that shit.” Shortly after that, the stream ended.

Now fans are flooding the VOD comments section with support for a streamer who has not commented on the issue at the time of writing.

Streaming platforms have historically had problems with racist trolls; in fact, users started a campaign to fight racist hate brigades on Twitch back in 2021 after the site was flooded with hateful trolls using bots to attack people of color.

This latest incident proves that streaming sites still have a lot of work to do to protect broadcasters from racism on their platforms.