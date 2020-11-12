Show Creators Failed, Making a Very Risky Move

This Is Us is known for surprise twists, such as the reveal that Jack’s younger brother Nicky did not die in Vietnam, but this one is on another level, mainly due to the unevenness of the situation.

Presumably, This Is Us season 5 will fill in the blanks between the moment Laurel wakes up and the moment she reunites with Randall, but this journey will likely raise more questions than answers.

So, without any logical explanation, This Is Us will have to go in another direction to solve this mystery. One possibility is that Laurel’s momentary death caused him amnesia, leaving him unaware that he had a child.

Her amnesia would explain why she never met Randall before this moment, but then there would have to be an equally ridiculous reason for her memories to return in This Is Us.

Randall has recently come to terms with the fact that he has complicated relationships both with the mother he never knew and with Rebecca, his adoptive mother. That said, it makes sense for This Is Us to include a story that explores Laurel as a character.

In the end, this particular moment seems more contrived than other reveals and feels like an attempt to recapture some of the magic from the more successful shocks of previous This Is Us seasons, although that idea might backfire.



