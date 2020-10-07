Shortly to meet the Snapdragon 875!

The launch date set for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 has emerged. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the American company, which does not want any disruption in its operation, continues to maintain its popularity with Snadpragon processors.

At this event, Snapdragon 775G, which is claimed to give life to mid-segment phones, will also be introduced. As it is known, the processors labeled “G” appeal to those who like to spend time with mobile games.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is on the agenda with its introduction date

Xiaomi China President Lu Weibing announced that Xiaomi will now prefer the Snapdragon 875 processor. Thus, it was certain that Xiaomi models will cooperate with this processor in the coming years.

Snapdragon 875 will use the ARM X1 CPU architecture. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Redmi K40 series will be powered by this hardware. The Snapdragon 875, which is said to be available in the first quarter of 2021, can also be seen in the Galaxy S21 series. This series will be introduced in February 2021.

In the text sent by Qualcomm, it is written that this processor will be introduced at an announced event to be held between 1 December 2020 and 2 December 2020. Qualcomm signed flagship processors were usually introduced in the first days of December.

This processor, codenamed Lahaina, will be accompanied by another processor codenamed Lahaina +. This processor is said to be Snapdragon 875 Plus. The architecture of Snapdragon 875 is as follows: 4 Cortex-A55, 3 Cortex-A78 and 1 Cortex-X1.

We can also see the G version of the Snapdragon 875. We have to wait until December to get more information.



