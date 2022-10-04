Shortly after the Queen’s funeral: the tomb died (18 years old)

Again, sad news from the entourage of the British royal family. After the death of the Queen ( ✝ 96) about a month ago, the whole world seemed to stop. The funeral of the monarch became a huge event for the media, hundreds of representatives from all over the world paid their respects, and thousands of fans watched her coffin make its last journey through the streets of London. Sarg was accompanied by countless guards, one of whom had already died.

According to several news services, rescuers were called to the barracks of young soldier Jack Burnwell-Williams in London in the middle of the night two weeks ago and are still trying to save his life. And in vain: he died at the age of 18 at a military base. “The death was unexpected,” the local police said in a statement. It is unclear what caused Jack’s death, but the cause of his death is “not being treated as suspicious.”

His death came as a surprise to the guardsman’s family. “I never thought I’d say this, but the whole family is heartbroken over the sudden death of our wonderful son Jack Williams,” his mother said, according to Bunte. However, they are very proud that their son “fulfilled his duty to the Queen on her last voyage.”