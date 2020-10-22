Short video platform closes after only 6 months

First Vine, then Snapchat, Instagram Stories, now TikTok. Short videos always seem to be a hit on social media. And Jeffrey Katzenberg, former director of Walt Disney studios and founder of DreamWorks, and Meg Whitman, former CEO of eBay and HP, wanted to combine that with a Netflix-like subscription model.

With this, the Quibi platform was born last April, specialized in short videos (ten minutes or less) to view on the mobile phone in both vertical and horizontal formats.

Quibi closes

Starting with a monthly subscription that started at $ 5, the user had access to a catalog of original, informative and entertainment content, backed by big names in Hollywood, such as Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro. There was even a series starring Sophie Turner-Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. But neither that nor its format, different from the rest of VOD platforms and closer to TikTok, have served. After only 6 months, Quibi closes its doors.

The project has not had the expected visits, and has also faced various problems, such as a lawsuit for patent infringement and theft of secrets, as reported by The Wall Steet Journal. Its creators lament an open letter to employees and investors who have “considered all available options”, but with the closure they intend to return as much capital as possible to investors. In addition, dismissed employees will receive severance.

Blame the Coronavirus?

Some of the investors point out that the company could have expanded its offer of subscriptions with a ‘freemium’ model, although Katzenberg and Whitman pointed out in a videoconference this Wednesday that the model that the causes could be found in that the proposal they would offer did not justify the everything that was an independent service or that was launched in the middle of the pandemic.



