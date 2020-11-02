Short-term censorship from Facebook to Bitcoin

Facebook censored the Bitcoin hashtag for a short time today, citing the safety of users.

Facebook came up with Bitcoin censorship once again. In 2018, the social media giant decided to ban ads related to Bitcoin and crypto money, and today it censored content with a Bitcoin hashtag for a short time. Access to videos, photos, and all other types of posts was blocked.

In the message that greeted users when a search was made on the platform with the #Bitcoin hashtag, “#Bitcoin posts were temporarily hidden. Some of the content in these posts does not comply with our Community Standards. ” statement took place.

This attitude of Facebook was met with a reaction on Twitter, which is used extensively by crypto money enthusiasts. Twitter, unlike Facebook, has a policy in favor of Bitcoin. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is also an important supporter of Bitcoin, as he does not ban hashtags associated with Bitcoin and crypto money. Dorsey previously announced that he purchases a certain amount of Bitcoin every week. Dorsey, which has a few developers who are developing only for Bitcoin, believes that Bitcoin will become the currency of the internet. Meanwhile, Square bought $ 50 million worth of Bitcoin last month, holding the leading crypto as a reserve.

It was criticized that Facebook allowed hashtags such as #drugs, #weapons, #counterfeit while censoring the Bitcoin hashtag.

On the other hand, Bitcoin search results without hashtags were not censored.



