Short Night Event in Fortnite: dates, times

Fortnite presents Night of Shorts: a Master Party event that will consist of the screening of animated shorts. When and how to watch it online.

Epic Games has announced the Night of Shorts event for the Fortnite Master Party game mode. In it, we will be able to enjoy the projection of several classic animation shorts. Here we tell you everything you should know about this event of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, including where to see it and how to see it, as well as its dates and times:

Short Night at Fortnite Master Party: dates and times

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite Shorts Night event will take place from Saturday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. CET until Sunday, February 21 at 8:00 p.m. CET. The event will consist of projecting “several of the most acclaimed animated shorts” to the Big Screen in the Fortnite Battle Royale Master Party mode.

The projection lasts thirty minutes in total, and will be repeated during the 24 hours of the event. If you are not the first, don’t worry! There are more occasions to see this event live.