Short Night Event in Fortnite: dates, times

Fortnite presents Night of Shorts: a Master Party event that will consist of the projection of animated shorts. When and how to watch it online.

Epic Games has announced the Night of Shorts event for the Fortnite Master Party game mode. In it, we can enjoy the projection of several classic animation shorts. Here’s everything you need to know about this Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 5 event, including where to watch it and how to watch it, as well as its dates and times:

Short Night at Fortnite Master Party: dates and times

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite Short Night event will take place at the following dates and times, depending on our region:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20

Spain (Canary Islands): 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20

United States and Venezuela: 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 11:00 am on Saturday, February 20

The event will consist of projecting “several of the most acclaimed animated shorts” to the Big Screen in the Fortnite Battle Royale Master Party mode.

The projection lasts thirty minutes in total, and will be repeated during the 24 hours of the event. If you are not the first, don’t worry! There are more occasions to see this event live.