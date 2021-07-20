Short Night 2 Event In Fortnite: Dates, Times And How To Watch Online

Fortnite: Short Night 2 is here: a Fortnite Master Party event that will consist of the projection of animated shorts. When and how to watch it online. Epic Games has announced the Night of Shorts 2 event for the Fortnite Master Party game mode. It is the sequel to the Noche de Cortos event, held in February 2021. In it, we will be able to enjoy the screening of several animated shorts. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this event of Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, including where to see it and how to see it, as well as its dates and times:

Short Night 2 at Fortnite Master Party: dates and times

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite Short Night 2 event will take place at the following dates and times, depending on our region:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021

Spain (Canary Islands): 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021

United States and Venezuela: 12: 00h on Friday, July 23, 2021

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 11:00 am on Friday, July 23, 2021

The total duration of the shorts is about 40 minutes, and the selection will consist of “a great variety of comic shorts, with rhythm and full of action”. The line-up features two shorts from the fast-paced Gildedguy saga, and also includes the world premiere of the next installment Gildedguy Gets Up! (with music by Emma Stevens).

The screening lasts thirty minutes in total, and will be repeated until Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. CEST. The broadcast will be uninterrupted. If you are not the first, do not worry! There are more occasions to see this event live.