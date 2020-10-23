Shopping Ads Will Show on Chrome’s New Tab Page

Google is preparing to replace Chrome’s new tab page. A new feature seen in the Canary version of Chrome will allow users to view products they have looked for in the past on this screen. It is currently unknown when the feature will be available to all users.

Google engineers made an update to the Canary version, where they tested Chrome’s experimental features. The update reveals a new feature approaching Google Chrome. This feature will move the shopping histories to the new tab page. With the stable version of the feature, you will start to see the products you have been looking for in Chrome on the new tab page.

This feature, encountered in the Canary version of Google Chrome, comes off by default. In other words, users will be able to activate this feature under the “flags” section in Google Chrome. This is an indication that the feature is likely to be optional. When a user opens a new tab after activating the feature, they will see a section with cards and access the products they have been looking for before.

This is what the new feature Google is testing in Chrome looks like this

The new feature of Google Chrome also makes it easier to access previously searched products. For example, as you can see with the image above, if you have searched for office chairs before, you can quickly access this search using the cards you come across. Google seems to have improved the user experience with this feature.

It is unknown when the new feature to be added to Google Chrome will be available. However, the fact that the feature has reached the Canary version is an indication that the work has been completed in general. The company will likely roll out this feature to all users after a few version updates. Let’s see if Google will be able to impress consumers with this feature.



