‘Shopify’ Move from Popular Cryptocurrency Exchange! Here are the details

While the cryptocurrency market is going through a turbulent period, it is also witnessing dramatic developments in terms of both adoption and innovation that will take the industry to the next level.

Crypto.com and Shopify Partnership

Crypto com, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, shared an important development today. The Singapore-based exchange has announced that all Shopify users can now enable Crypto com Pay in their online stores and expand their reach by offering customers more payment methods for their purchases. In the statement, the good news was given that customers will be offered more choices to spend their cryptocurrencies. In addition, Shopify merchants using Crypto com Pay will not pay any transaction fees for a month.

The campaign is reportedly valid for all Shopify users who signed up for Crypto com Pay until June 30, 2022. This service is accessible to all Crypto com app users around the world. To provide further incentives for Crypto com Pay users, Crypto com will also offer customers crypto cashback rewards when they pay with Cronos (CRO), which can go up to 10 percent during promotional periods. Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto com, made the following statements in a statement:

“Giving more customers and traders the ability to transact using cryptocurrencies is a priority for Crypto com. We are excited to integrate with Shopify and bring this opportunity to even more customers and merchants around the world.

Zero Transaction Fees! Over 20 Tokens!

Shopify Blockchain manager John S. Lee welcomed the partnership with Crypto com as it helps Shopify users provide a quick and easy way to pay for their online orders.

“Our growing Blockchain ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers with alternative payment methods. This important step helps to further expand our capacity and capabilities.”

According to the team, Crypto com Pay offers zero transaction fees. According to the statement, users do not need to pay any installation costs and the integration takes only minutes to complete. Customers can pay with over 20 tokens including BTC, ETH, CRO, SHIB, DOGE and APE. Crypto com is a popular cryptocurrency platform based in Singapore with over 50 million customers. The stock market has recently become the center of attention thanks to the Super Bowl commercial featuring Matt Damon.