Shoot 1UP DX, analysis: SHMUP with 30 ships

Shoot 1UP DX is the remastered version of Shoot 1UP, a SHMUP / martian that saw the light of day on the Xbox 360 indie bazaar more than 10 years ago.

Shoot 1UP DX is the remastered version of Shoot 1UP, a title that originally came out on the now defunct Xbox 360 indie bazaar. It is available on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. As was the case with the original, its way of standing out in a genre as niche as SHMUP (in which there are very great works such as Radiant Silvergun or Ikaruga) is the fact that we can handle up to 30 ships at the same time. Here is his in-depth analysis.

Shoot 1UP DX, analysis: kill-kill remastered

2020 is being an extremely rare year. Apart from the obvious, in video games we have also had unexpected returns, such as the remake of XIII, or the launch of this remastered version of Shoot 1UP DX. In other words: we did not expect a re-release of this title on current systems ten years after the original came out.

This is not to say that the title is bad; It happens that we are facing one of those titles that, within its capabilities, and created by a humble studio (the Shoot 1UP development team is made up of three people, to which we must add another two in charge of the port for consoles), The last thing you can expect is to see it on the market again.

Shoot 1UP DX belongs to the genre shoot ’em up, or SHMUP. In other words, it is a “ship game” in which we handle a fighter with which we must annihilate the hordes of enemies that appear on all sides of the screen while dodging their projectiles. As we discussed in the introductory paragraph, its defining characteristic is the fact that when we gain an “extra life”, instead of being saved in the player’s “inventory” to give us one more chance when our ship is destroyed, this additional ship enters the game immediately, allowing us to accumulate up to a total of thirty ships.

In other words: instead of managing a single ship, we have the opportunity to control a phalanx of space fighters of up to thirty of them. On paper this is interesting, although the novelty wears off quickly, as the gameplay doesn’t offer too much depth.



