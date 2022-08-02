Shonda Rhimes Defends Bridgerton’s Lawsuit against Netflix

Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes has responded to Netflix’s unofficial Bridgerton Musical lawsuit against TikTok stars Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. Rimes turned Julia Quinn’s popular romance novels into one of the most popular streaming series in 2020, amassing a huge and devoted fan base. As in the books, each season of Bridgerton is dedicated to the high-profile romantic life of a member of the titular family in Regency London. The first season was golden for Netflix, revealing the story of Daphne Bridgerton’s ardent love for Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Less often-Jean Page), under the watchful eye of Lady Whistledown (narrated by Julie Andrews).

Since most of the world was blocked during the premiere of Bridgerton, ratings skyrocketed. Many have turned to TikTok, another quarantine obsession, to share their love for the show. A duo of singers and songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have taken it to the next level by writing songs based on the show. One video turned into a viral movement, inspiring Barlow & Bear to continue creating an entire musical. Soon this venture turned from a fanfic project into an unofficial Bridgerton music album. Taking the first place in the iTunes pop chart in the USA, the pair was named the best musical theater album at the Grammy Awards ceremony of 2022.

Barlow and the Bear continued their parade by staging an Unofficial Bridgerton Musical at the prestigious Kennedy Center on July 26, 2022. Although the full house and critics reacted positively to the theatrical experience, Netflix was not so charmed. The streaming giant sued the creatives for copyright infringement after several attempts to negotiate with them. After the news broke, Playbill shared a statement from executive producer Shonda Rhimes about the whole story:

“It’s very exciting to see how viewers fall in love with Bridgerton, and to watch how creatively they express their fandoms. What Barlow and Bear started out as a fun social media celebration turned into a blatant appropriation of intellectual property solely for Barlow and Bear’s financial gain. This property was created by Julia Quinn and brought to life on screen thanks to the hard work of countless people. Just as Barlow & Bear will not allow others to appropriate their intellectual property for profit, Netflix cannot stand by and allow Barlow & Bear to do the same with Bridgerton.”

Rhimes’ response was supplemented by official statements from Julia Quinn and Netflix as a company. Quinn praised Barlow & Bear’s incredible talent, but stood firm on separating TikTok videos from real commercial gain. Meanwhile, Netflix has assured the world that while they support fan-created content, Barlow & Bear have gone too far ahead. Netflix also urged them to do everything possible to reach an agreement with Barlow & Bear, but to no avail.

It’s a pity that Bridgerton’s unofficial musical, which began as a viral sensation, has collapsed into such dark waters. Although one might think that in a case in which a large company is opposed to two independent young artists, the public will side with the latter, the hype on the Internet seems to say the opposite. After all, Netflix and Co. we allowed Barlow & Bear to roam around with their content for a while. Their show at the Kennedy Center was the final nail in the coffin for social media outsiders. Time will tell how Bridgerton’s trial will end, but it is unlikely that new unofficial songs will be written.