Shohei Otani linked Babe Ruth to MLB History

Shohei Otani made Los Angeles Angels history.

Otani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 innings wins in a single season.

He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the season against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. This homer also beat Otani Ichiro Suzuki, taking second place in the number of home runs among players of Japanese descent.

Interim manager Phil Nevin knows he can’t take everything Otani does for granted.

“I feel like every time we’re there, he’s doing something special,” Nevin said via ESPN. “You try not to take for granted what we see every night, but being a part of it is pretty cool. These things don’t pass us by lightly.”

Otani is now 10-7 overall on the season with a 2.68 ERA. He also hits .256 with 25 homers and 66 calves.

It’s been a tough season for Angels fans, but at least they see the superstar doing great things every day.