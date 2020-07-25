SHOCKING ! Jin Excluded From Moon Credits !

Fans disagree with this. Do they exclude Jin from the credits for the song “Moon? BTS has gained great popularity in music thanks to its millions of fans and several of its singles and MV’s.

In some of their songs, the boys have personally worked on the composition or writing of the lyrics, but it seems that their work is not being recognized, we tell you the details.

Rolling Stone ranked the best Boy Bands songs EVER and @bts_bighit is TOP 5 "Moon" co-written by @djswivel and @candace_sosa https://t.co/PT0zrCU1S5 via @RollingStone — Concord Music Publishing (@concordmusicpub) July 24, 2020

On their latest album, “Map of the soul 7”, several of the tracks had the participation of the members, such as “Friends” or “Moon”, where they captured personal experiences and emotions. Recently, “Moon” was included in The Rolling Stone magazine’s “Best 75 Songs Ever” list.

However, the publication was shared by the company “Concord Music Publishing”, who apparently represents the musicians who had some intervention in the song, but their message of thanks excluded Jin.

"Yo soy la luna y army es mi tierra" Esta canción significa mucho para él, asi como para army. No lo olviden;♡ MOON BY JIN #MTVHottest BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/tqCZfgMmli — nochu⁷;☇ (@bargthsk) July 25, 2020

In its official Twitter account, the agency only mentioned DJ Swivel and Candace Sosa as the co-writers of “Moon”, but without giving credits to the idol, who explained for himself that he wrote the lyrics thinking of ARMY, since he is who illuminates them as if they were Earth.

On social networks, ARMY has expressed their disagreement, as the idol was proud to have worked on this song and they believe that it is the same situation of V with “Sweet Night”.

RM explained that Jin surprised him with Moon, as he is not a person who expresses his feelings so openly. On Twitter, he positioned himself in “Moon By Jin” trends to give him the credits that the idol deserves.



