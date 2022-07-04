Shocking Halloween Ending Theory Reveals That Laurie Strode Is A Villain

“Halloween Ends” will reveal the “Halloween Killer” cliffhanger after a time jump, and a shocking twist theory could make Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) the new main villain of the series. The new Halloween trilogy has made it clear that Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) never specifically pursued Laurie, and his main goal was to return to his childhood home to look into his own eyes in the reflection of his sister Judith (Sandy Johnson). an old bedroom window. However, after the shocking death of Laurie’s daughter Karen (Judy Greer) at the end of Halloween Kills, Laurie is driven more than ever by a thirst for revenge.

This is far from the first time Laurie has met Michael. She survived his attacks on Halloween (1978) and Halloween 2 (1981) and famously fought Michael in Halloween H20, decapitating him and “ending” the series before dying from him in another Halloween confrontation: Resurrection. In these films, Laurie is the hero, Michael’s victim, who finally gets the better of the killer who has been stalking her for years. Halloween (2018) decided to start the timeline anew by making Laurie obsessed with Michael and severing the family ties between them that were established in the original Halloween 2. Because of Dr. Sartain (Haluk Bilginer) Michael finds himself in Lori’s territory, fueling her idea that Michael is exclusively after her, and making her think that she is the only one who can put an end to evil.

“Halloween Kills” reinforced the idea that Michael only kills those who stand in his way, returning to his childhood home. At the end of Halloween Kills, Michael kills Karen and then takes his place in front of Judith’s window, assuming he will stay there until someone intervenes. Meanwhile, Lori is about to take revenge in the “Halloween End” as she has been pushed to the limit of her abilities. Since Halloween The end confirmed jumps back in time after the Halloween murders, this theory claims that if Michelle is permanently stuck in the Myers house while Laurie tries to get revenge one last time, it could be a new take on the Halloween formula– and make Laurie the new villain. .

The time jump at the end of Halloween did not affect Michael Myers

To see Michael stuck in his childhood home without stopping to look out Judith’s window would be a welcome departure in “Halloween” (2018) and similar “hunt down and kill” formulas in “Halloween Kills.” If coming home was Michael’s only goal, the town of Haddonfield should learn from its mistakes of mass hysteria in Halloween Kills and just let him stay there until they decide what to do with him, or until he potentially dies. Michael was described in Halloween Kills as having “the mind of a six-year-old boy”, and at the end of this film it is shown that he has achieved his simple goal – to return home. In all the chronologies of the Halloween franchise, it has been proven that it is impossible to keep Michael in check, so letting him stand in his house indefinitely is an unexpected but effective way to deal with the killing machine and temporarily put an end to his rampage. Michael has demonstrated superhuman patience in this new Halloween trilogy, so it wouldn’t be strange for Michael to be the stoic “form” always visible from the window of Myers’ house.

Michael becomes a Haddonfield Tourist attraction on Halloween

Michael standing in the Myers house opens up many possibilities for how the residents of Haddonfield will react to such a situation. The themes of the riots may well stem from the Halloween murders, with some people protesting outside Myers’ house while others view it as a creepy Halloween tourist attraction. The new Halloween edition may also return to Halloween (2018) thanks to more real-life crime podcast characters like Dana (Rian Rees) and Aaron (Jefferson Hall) trying to capitalize on a living statue of mass murderer Haddonfield. And although “Halloween Kills” showed the fear that Michael can instill in an entire city, such a bizarre attraction will undoubtedly attract the attention of the nation.

It would be interesting to see a moral debate about exactly what to do with Michael, as he is stuck in his childhood home. The ultimate end of Halloween can also lead to social commentary such as “Halloween kills,” undertaken with a mob mentality when the Myers house is surrounded by armed guards, and what it means for a small town to essentially become militarized. The chaos that Michael creates when he walks the streets of Haddonfield is obvious, but now “Halloween of the End” has a chance to show what he can do to people’s psyche when he doesn’t kill, but is still visible to everyone who passes by. Teenage characters are also a staple of the Halloween franchise, and the tourist attraction of the Myers House can attract brave teenagers daring each other to approach the house during Halloween, as Lonnie (Brent Le Page) did in the original Halloween.