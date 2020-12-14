Shocking facts you definitely didn’t know about

La Revolución (French: La Révolution) is a 2020 supernatural drama television series and the ninth French series produced by Netflix.

1787: In the midst of the decline of the Old Regime, Joseph Ignace Guillotin is tasked with investigating mysterious murders. Then he discovers the existence of “blue blood”. This unknown virus spreads within the aristocracy.

The virus has devastating effects: infected nobles attack “little people”, upsetting the established hierarchy. The revolt spreads and is the prelude to the French Revolution.

These are the most relevant data of the new Netflix series, which perhaps you did not know.

1- From the director of Red Creek, Aurélien Molas

Aurélien Molas is a writer and producer, known for Red Creek (2017). The Revolution (2020), Maroni, les fantômes du fleuve (2018). The French director has his own role in the creation of historical dramas.

2- Gaia Weiss as Marianne

Vikings, Aliens: Containment, White as Milk, Red as Blood, the fame of Gaia Weiss is in one of the main roles of The Revolution. Marianne has been the national personification of the French Republic since the French Revolution, as a personification of liberty, equality, fraternity and reason, and a portrait of the Goddess of Liberty.

3- Laurent Lucas as Charles de Montargis

Famous Raw film actor Laurent Lucas is the Charles de Montargis in the new Netflix original: The Revolution.

The Netflix original was initially released on Bastille Day, the famous French holiday celebrating the storming of the Bastille prison.



