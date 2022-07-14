Shock revival of Golden Girls may bring back a Strange TV Trend

The future of Golden Girls is in the past, reflecting one of the most bizarre TV trends with a shocking revival, hoping to bring Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia and Rose back to the small screen. Originally aired in 1985, the beloved sitcom for seniors has brought comedy, drama and groundbreaking television that has continued to entertain for centuries. However, with a five-minute pilot, the new series plans to move The Golden Girls into the future as a tribute to the forgotten era of television.

With names like Tuca & Bertie, Inside Job and Bojack Horseman behind him, the versatile Mike Hollingsworth is back with another sequel to The Golden Girls. Using excerpts from the original cast and described as a passionate project, the pilot (released via IndieWire) imagines a future in which Susan Harris’ characters are still alive thanks to the Fountain of Youth. Filled with aliens, robots and Hollingsworth’s dark comedy, Golden Girls 3033 has gone viral on social media with high hopes that it will be the start of a distant animated adventure.

Link: The Golden Girls originally had a Housemate: Why Coco was cut out

Despite comparisons to animated sitcoms such as The Jetsons and The Flintstones, Golden Girls 3033’s hints are more obscure. Hollingsworth’s pilot project appears to be a tribute to the 1974 Partridge family of 2200 A.D. and the lost age of weird animation options that adapted popular live-action sitcoms as Saturday morning cartoons. Surprisingly, “Golden Girls 3033,” as wild and seemingly implausible as “Partridges” in the 23rd century (which joins many shows set in the Golden Girls universe), could be a harbinger of a nostalgic future in which animated adaptations of comedy series are once again succeeding with a whole new audience.

Explanation of the spin-off trend of Hollywood animated sitcoms of the 70s and 80s

Originally conceived as a sequel to The Jetsons, Hanna-Barbera’s animated series The Partridge Family 2200 A.D. turned into a by-product of the 70s TV show The Partridge Family. With Danny Bonaduce, Suzanne Crowe and Brian Forster reprising their roles in live action movies, the series has given its sitcom a strange sci-fi touch. However, it wasn’t the only show that got a second life on Saturday morning. In the 70s and 80s, the Brady kids teamed up with DC comics’ Wonder Woman and the magical Myna Bird; Fonz got lost in a runaway time machine, and although Gilligan couldn’t patch the hole in his ship, he somehow got stuck on an alien planet.

Although Hollingsworth claims it’s a love letter to the Golden Girls, it’s obvious that the hallmarks of forgotten animated sitcoms on television are also being paid homage with his black sense of humor. Instead of a robot dog, as in “The Partridge Family 2200 AD”, Rose became an immortal android inspired by the Terminator. Instead of portraying bizarre alien students, Dorothy’s ex fills the image with a disgusting squid. In addition, as in the case of the Partridges, the last actors of the Golden Girls, including Bea Arthur and Betty White, reprise their roles in voice clips in the future with an emphasis on laughter.

Golden Girls 3033 could usher in a new era of reimagined sitcoms. Hollingsworth has already been approached with a proposal to add animation to “Perfect Strangers” and “Welcome Back, Cotter.” In addition, in May, the revival of the animated film “Married … with Children” was announced. Perhaps shows like “Seinfeld in Space” and “The King of Queens in Wonderland” will one day become a reality. Past, present or future, The Golden Girls are timeless. It’s funny to think that sitcoms live like cartoons, taking their characters into strange new worlds, into the realm of science fiction and fantasy. However, nostalgia, animation and a lot of imagination can clearly bring back classic characters with new stories on the small screen.