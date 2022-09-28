Shock diagnosis: Chicago Medics star Marlene Barrett has cancer

Marlin Barrett (44) is still in shock. In 1999, the New York native began her career as an actress thanks to the short film “Angelica”. Since 2015, she has played the role of Maggie Lockwood in the popular TV series “Doctors of Chicago”. But if the star of the series is doing well professionally, then in her personal life she has to cope with a serious blow of fate: Marlin was diagnosed with cancer of the uterus and ovaries.

In an interview with People, the 44-year-old woman said she was diagnosed two months ago. “The first reaction was shock, shock to my femininity,” Marlin recalled. At first she didn’t want to believe her doctors when they told her she had cancer. “But when they showed me a CT scan, I thought: “Oh my God.” The first questions were: “Will I survive?” — the actress shared. To fight cancer, she had to undergo aggressive chemotherapy.

But Marlin is ready to fight her illness. “You can’t run away from this, because this is my life. […] I plucked up the courage, just sat down and said: “I’m going to face it,” the star of the series boldly said, already shaving. his hair.