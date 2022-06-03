Shitta Bay: Why Alexis’ Prequel Will Be Much Worse than You Think

Despite the fact that after the finale of season 6, the desire to create a prequel of “Shitt’s Cove” after the teenage age of Alexis Rose has increased, the series will turn out to be much worse for the characters than expected. The finale of the series “Sheets Creek” said goodbye to Rose’s beloved family, their friends and neighbors in the town of Sheets Creek of the same name, but the demand for spin-offs, movies or sequels has not stopped. Given the outlandish history of the Rose family, which is often referenced throughout the series, as well as the finale setting an exciting future for each character, it seems that the show’s co-creator Dan Levy has many more stories to tell.

After the finale of Shitt’s series “The Bay”, the idea of a potential film arose, but David Rose actor Dan Levy said that it would take too good a premise to give up on returning to the characters. However, since the series came to an end, wishes for a spin-off or a movie have been growing, and one of the most popular ideas was a prequel series about the misadventures of Annie Murphy’s character Alexis Rose. Each of the Rose family characters from Schitt’s Creek had their own quirks related to the past, which were usually used in the series to demonstrate how much they had grown throughout the series. Alexis’ quirk, of course, was that she constantly told wild, supposedly true stories from her young years—from being held hostage in the car of a Thai drug lord, to dating numerous celebrities. said.

Although the story arcs of each Schitt’s Creek character ended perfectly in the series finale, there were still different adventures that the series could have started later. However, Alexis Rose’s prequel about the misadventures of her youth would not be as fascinating as it seems at first glance. Instead, the prequel Schitt’s Creek Alexis would contradict the whole essence of the original series without any emotional or developmental impact.

Why Schitt’s Creek Fans Want an Alexis Prequel Series

The desire for the prequel series of the spin-off Alexis Rose really arose after she auditioned for the musical “Cabaret” in the fifth season of “Shitt’s Cove”. he was a perfect match for the character and made many people think about what this reality show would actually look like. The abundance of amazing stories that Alexis tells about her adventures in adolescence and adolescence can fill in various episodes of the series by themselves, which become even more strange when she realizes that her family practically did not suspect that she had experienced any of this. these events. There was also an episode in “Shitta Bay” in which several of her friends from when she was rich drove through the city, and many believed that the girls could become ideal characters together with Alexis in her prequel series. The stories of Alexis Rose in “Shitt’s Bay” are so fantastic that fans demanded to see them on the screen, but putting this era into the life of the character would not be as fun as it seems.

Why the Alexis Prequel Series Is a Bad Idea

The stories of Alexis’ youth are one of the best jokes in Shitta Bay, but they will not become a successful prequel series. To begin with, the Rose family that viewers came to know and love in “Shitta Bay” won’t be the same character in this time period—they barely knew each other as people, let alone family. The charm of “Shitt’s Cove” is to see how a family actually becomes a family when the “kids,” David and Alexis, are in their 30s, but Rose’s family wouldn’t exist during Alexis’ prequel. Maybe David could have a cameo role in which he sends money to Alexis or tries to help her while he’s at home worrying about illness, but ultimately, a prequel series of “Shitt’s Cove” would be sad.

Not only will Johnny, Moira and David be strangers to Alexis during the prequel series, she will also make terrible personal mistakes, which the whole of Sheets Creek learns from. Alexis will not have any personal growth during the prequel, as all this development takes place during the six seasons of “Shitt’s Cove”. The humility and self-love that Alexis learns in “Shitta Bay” would be completely absent in a series about her youth. Instead, every accident or bad decision she makes with men will just make the viewers scream into the TV that a wonderful life awaits her once the Roses lose their money and move to Sheets Creek. Since “Roses in Shitta Creek” demonstrates that happiness is not about money, the prequel series will simply explore the sadness of their lives before they learned to be a family.