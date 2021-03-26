Ship that blocked the Suez Canal can be seen from space

The giant ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal on Wednesday (24), generating a huge maritime traffic jam in Egypt by blocking one of the most used routes in the world, can be seen from space. The photos have been recorded by several satellites in the past few days, revealing the mess at the site.

Captured on the same day Ever Given was trapped after facing a sandstorm and strong gusts of wind, making visibility difficult, images made by the planet labs Dove satellite constellation show the container carrier traversing the channel and several other vessels waiting for the way to be cleared.

The images taken on Thursday (25) by the Airbus Pleiades satellite, bring a more detailed view of the 200,000 ton ship. In them, it is possible to see the containers transported by him up close, by zooming in on the high-resolution photos.

The freighter, which is 400 meters long and 59 meters wide, left China and was on its way to the port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, when it got stuck in the Suez Canal. The complex operation of unlocking the famous sea route can take up to a few weeks to complete.

Company apologizes for the traffic jam

In a statement, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, owner of Ever Given, apologized for the accident that could have several consequences for world trade, as it is a crossing used to transport raw materials and goods to the entire planet.

In the note, the Japanese company says it has been working in cooperation with local authorities and the company Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, to unseat the ship. However, the situation is “extremely difficult”.

“We sincerely apologize for causing so much concern to ships trying to pass through there,” wrote the company. She also confirmed that the accident left no injuries or resulted in an oil spill.