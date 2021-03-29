Ship stranded in the Suez Canal was rescued 6 days later

Ever Given, a cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal last week, broke off at around 10:30 am on Monday (29). The meganavio blocked the passage, which is Europe’s main sea link with Asia, for six days.

The Suez Canal Authority had already said in the morning that Ever Given’s navigation would resume today and that the ship would be sent for a technical inspection. The person in charge of channel management said that the procedure is standard and that the ship is undamaged.

The operation to unseat the ship started early, when the ship was moved from four to 104 meters from the shore. High tide would be essential to end the maneuvers, as it would help to position the ship in the middle of the navigable waterway “naturally”.

To date, there are more than 400 vessels waiting to pass through the region. However, the president of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, says it will take at least three days for all ships to be able to cross the canal after release. Maersk, the largest container transport company in the world, believes that the deadline may take more than six days for everyone to pass.

Remember the case

The ship ran aground on Tuesday morning (23) after the arrival of a strong sandstorm, which made it impossible to see. With 400 meters in length, 220 thousand tons and stopped diagonally, the freighter blocked the passage of one of the busiest routes in the world. It is estimated that about 12% of all global trade in the region passes.

According to companies specializing in maritime trade, the economic losses resulting from the event exceeded R $ 300 billion. The channel offers the shortest route between the two continents and the other alternative route would increase the route by at least two weeks.