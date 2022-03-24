Shinji Mikami Wants Tango Gameworks To Make Games Beyond Horror

Shinji Mikami, former director of the Resident Evil franchise and founder of The Evil Within’s Tango Gameworks, wants his studio to be recognized for games beyond the horror genre. The statement was made in an interview with the Japanese magazine Famitsu, according to a translation obtained by the website VGC on Thursday (24).

In the text, Mikami highlights that his team is still seen only as a studio specializing in survival-horror and that he wants to change this image in the future, with the launch of different games and even smaller in scope. “Of course, it’s great to have fans who see us as a studio with a reputation for developing horror games. But we also want to be seen as a studio that can create a wider variety of games. We’ll be releasing more and more titles in the future, starting with Ghostwire: Tokyo, so please support us,” he said.

An important step in this new phase of Tango Gameworks is an unprecedented title that is being led by John Johanas, director of The Evil Within 2 and responsible for the expansions of the two games in the franchise. According to Mikami, this new game will be the “complete opposite of horror” and suggests that fans should keep an eye out.

As for smaller-scale releases, Mikami points out that the emergence of subscription services, such as Xbox Game Pass, opened up space for smaller titles to be released, without the need to mobilize gigantic teams. He also believes that this way it is easier to train beginners in game development. “It’s possible to gain experience with a smaller team and then get involved in a big project. That way we can make even better games and development can progress smoothly,” he explained.

It is worth remembering that Voxel has already brought the complete analysis of Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the game already represents this new phase of Tango Gameworks. In the text, we highlight that “Ghostwire Tokyo is a full plate for those who like Japanese folklore and stories, but fails to bring a higher quality in other points.”

Despite its supernatural theme, the release is described as an arcade-style action-adventure game. Players can explore the futuristic-inspired Shibuya district of Tokyo while battling spirits with an arsenal of unlockable spells — all from a first-person perspective.