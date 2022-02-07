Shinji Mikami Hopes Resident Evil 4 Remake Will Improve The Game’s Plot

Resident Evil 4 was without a doubt one of the most important releases in the entire Capcom series. With new gameplay, free camera and plot more inclined to action than survival horror, the game made history and to this day has a legion of fans – who can’t wait to play the possible remake in production.

Still without confirmation from the producer, the reimagining of the 2005 classic has become a subject again, this time involving the creator of the franchise starring Jill, Chris, Claire and, of course, Leon. In conversation with VG247, Shinji Mikami said not only do he think fans want to play a new version of RE4, but he hopes Capcom will improve the game’s story.

“It would be nice if Capcom could do a great job and make the story better, delivering a good product,” said the game designer, who left the production company in 2006 and now leads the Tango Gameworks studio (which will release Ghostwire: Tokyo in brief). According to Mikami, the turnaround time for the RE4 script was just three weeks, so he thinks there is potential for the plot to be improved.

If there really is a reimagining of Resident Evil 4 on the way, it is very likely that many elements of the story will be rewritten or adapted. This occurred, for example, in the recreations of both RE2 and RE3, which underwent some changes in their respective scripts. An example of a change that was once applied to a version of Leon’s adventure was the removal of dialogue actions related to Ashley Graham in RE4 VR.

Although unconfirmed at the moment, the RE4 remake would be in production, with Capcom taking over the production of the game and reducing the participation of the M2 studio. The new version of the game would be released on November 1, 2022, according to a leaked GeForce Now database.