Shining Vale: Courtney Cox to star in Starz horror series

Shining Vale: Starz commissioned Shining Vale, a horror comedy starring Courteney Cox (Friends), Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage. The eight-episode production was created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.

The series follows a dysfunctional family who moves to a small town. There, Patricia “Pat” Phelps, Cox’s character, is the only one who realizes that terrible atrocities have happened in her new home. According to the synopsis, she is convinced that she is depressed or possessed, as the symptoms appear to be exactly the same.

Kinnear plays Pat’s husband, Terry, described as always optimistic, whose patience and self-control will be tested like never before. Birney and Gage play their children, Gaynor and Jake.

The couple decides to move in an attempt to save their marriage after an affair with Pat, who, in turn, gained fame with his book on women’s empowerment and has yet to write another work.

Sorvino plays Rosemary, Pat’s alter ego. She is described as a demon who tries to possess her. Dungey plays Pat’s oldest friend and editor, Kam.

In a statement, the president of Starz’s original programming said: “Shining Vale is a smart, creepy and fun series that tells the story of a family in crisis who is suddenly living with the paranormal, who helps Courteney’s character to regain its rhythm when it begins to question its own sanity. This group of talented actors, executive producers and directors combines comedy and terror brilliantly throughout the series, which exemplifies the network’s commitment to improving female representation on and off the screen. ”

With production by Courteney Cox, Shining Vale still does not have a premiere date.