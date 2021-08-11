Shining Force To Win Mobile Game in 2022

Shining Force: Expanding the number of classic RPG series venturing into the world of mobile devices, it was announced this Tuesday (10) the production of Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness. The launch is scheduled for the first half of 2022, at a date to be announced later.

Unlike other titles that end up being tied only to Japan, this new Shining Force will also be released in Europe and the United States, having the same launch window above as valid.

new bet

Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness will be a free title with a few microtransaction options, and comes with the promise of bringing out the story and world style of already-released games while adding new faces to the mix. Another detail mentioned by Hive, the producer of this game, is the mission to bring “the strategic simulation of RPG to mobile devices”, implying that this game will keep the roots of the franchise.

So far there is still no material showing gameplay elements, but with the release scheduled for early next year we believe this shouldn’t take long to happen.