Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness Win Beautiful Trailer

Do you remember the Shining series? Originally released in 1991 for Mega Drive, it inspired several sequels, the Shining Force line being one of the most popular. And right at the beginning of 2022 we will have the release of another chapter, with the arrival of Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness on mobile!

Today (18), producer SEGA and developer Vespa released a new teaser trailer for the project, which has surprisingly stunning graphics for a free to play title. Check out the original video in Japanese:

The game’s monetization will revolve around in-app item purchases, so let’s hope your gameplay and mechanics are as neat as the visuals! It was also released with a Korean trailer, as you can see below:

Influencer Nibel also used his social networks to share some really cool images of Shining Force: Hiraki to Yami no Eiyuu, the original title of this new adventure:

What did you think of this promotional material? Were the graphics enough to impress you or are you still a little skeptical about the arrival of the next chapter of Shining Force? Let us know in the comments below!