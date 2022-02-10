Shingeki No Kyojin: Episode 81 Season 4 part 2: Date, Time

Shingeki No Kyojin: We tell you how to watch and at what time episode 81 of season 4 part 2 of Shingeki no Kyojin, known in Spain as Attack on the Titans, opens. Shingeki no Kyojin is getting closer to its conclusion. Season 4 Part 2 will close the entire arc of the series created by Hajime Isayama. The anime has extolled the figure of the popular manga. The pages of Shonen Magazine were the prelude to an excellent series for fans. We tell you how to watch episode 81 of the Attack on Titan/Attack on the Titans anime (Season 4 Part 2) officially and with Spanish subtitles.

What time does Shingeki no Kyojin episode 81 premiere?

Episode 81 of Shingeki no Kyojin will premiere this Sunday, February 13 at 9:45 p.m. (CET), Spanish peninsular time. If you are in Mexico City you will see it from 14:45. The episode will take the after events of chapter 122 (Paradis War Arc).

Where to watch Shingeki no Kyojin episode 81 online?

Crunchyroll is the platform you should join if you want to follow the anime up to date. The streaming service will allow you to watch it on many devices once it is released. It will be added to the catalog on demand so you can see it whenever and wherever you want.