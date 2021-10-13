Shingeki No Kyojin Date The End Of The Anime In A Teaser Trailer

Shingeki No Kyojin: As planned, the second part of the fourth season (the final) will not be released until next year 2022. The moment is about to arrive, the denouement draws near. Humans and giants continue to fight in the fourth season of Shingeki No Kyojin, known in Spain as Attack on Titan. With the manga already finished, it will soon be the turn of the anime, which will premiere the second part of its final season from January 9, 2022. They have announced it through an official trailer, which you can see on these lines.

The NHK network, which is the one that broadcasts the anime in Japan, previously confirmed that its intention is to offer the last batch of episodes in winter. Like the previous chapters, in Spain it can be followed completely legally, thanks to the agreement signed by Selecta Visión. Viewers will have the opportunity to watch the episodes every week in streaming, although they must be up to date, because the episodes disappear after they are broadcast.

The end of the story

Shingeki No Kyojin season 4 is made up of 16 opening episodes, which will be expanded with the story that will draw the anime’s conclusion. The manga, for its part, wrote its last chapter last April 2021. With this farewell, one of the most important anime of recent years says goodbye. In the current Japanese animation scene, Kimetsu no Yaiba can also be highlighted, a production that does not stop gaining followers.

In the fight against the titans the main characters of the series are enlisted, protagonists such as Eren, Mikasa or Armin. Other characters to watch out for are Bertold, Reiner, and Annie, the infiltrators, as well as Sasha, Levi, Connie, and Hange. Inside the walls, the city is in danger, so they will have to do everything possible to keep the giants away from their homes. Otherwise death is what awaits.