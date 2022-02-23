Shingeki No Kyojin Arrives At Call Of Duty Warzone; Price, Content…

Shingeki No Kyojin: Attack on Titan and Call of Duty Warzone are collaborating to bring Titans to free-to-play battle royale, as well as Vanguard. Become a Titan. Shingeki no Kyojin, better known in these parts as Attack on the Titans, joins the Call of Duty universe. The team offers a set of cosmetics that will allow you to dress like a true Titan in Warzone and Vanguard. We tell you its price and what it contains.

CoD Warzone, Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) bundle; all contents

Armored Titan – Legendary Roland Skin

Armored Force – India Ultra Assault Rifle

Colossal – Legendary Bravo Sniper Rifle

Antipersonnel – Alpha Handgun

Unstoppable Force – Featured Operator Intro for Vanguard

Deadly by Day – Legendary Clock

Titan Serum – Epic Amulet

Lost Paradis – Legendary Emblem

Lightning Spears – Legendary Calling Card

Rampart Titan – Epic Spray

The package is available in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard at a price of 2400 COD points, which in exchange is equivalent to about 19.99 euros. It is the equivalent of the operator lots, that is, the ones that incorporate the most objects into the inventory.