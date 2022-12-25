SHINee fans, good news has come this holiday season!

Indeed, the Maknae of the group, Taemin, announced the end date of his mandatory service.

December 25 at midnight (Korean time) Taemin updated his Instagram story by announcing the end date of his military service.

In the story of his adorable cat, we see that Taemin wrote “J-100”, which means that his mandatory service will end on April 4, 2023.

Recall that Temin entered military service on May 31, 2021. However, he was transferred from the service to the civil service.

Taemin was first accepted into the army band, where he applied before enlisting in the army. However, SM Entertainment said in a statement that Taemin was constantly being treated for symptoms of depression and panic disorder, which led to his transfer.

We can’t wait to see it again!