SHINee’s Minho to be in Ji Chang Wook’s new drama

The SHINee member is ready to resume his activities and will surprise fans who miss seeing him as an actor, we tell you the details of his character.

The drama starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won has attracted a lot of interest due to the popularity of both actors inside and outside of South Korea, but a great figure will join the cast of this production. Minho will have a role in this series that is also known as City Couple’s Way Of Love.

This drama presents the story of an architect who falls in love with a girl whom he has never seen again, but after a year he has not managed to forget his. Jae Won is the name of the protagonist, a boy who, in addition to experiencing a crush, also lost his precious camera.

THE CHARACTER OF MINHO WILL ALLOW YOU TO ACT AGAIN

The K-Pop idol will return as Oh Dong Sik as a police officer who will meet Jae Won as the latter continues to search for the person who took his camera.

The drama is scheduled to begin airing on December 22, and fans of the cast members have expressed their excitement at the premiere.

We recently also told you about some Korean dramas that were considered the best and worst of 2020.



