SHINee’s Key Wins First Trophy for Solo Comeback Song, ‘BAD LOVE’ on ‘Music Core’

MBC’s music program, ‘Music Core‘ has announced the winner for broadcast today, October 9, 2021.

On this day, various South Korean idols performed their latest songs in the music program, ‘Music Core‘, including Key who just made his solo comeback wrong.

The SHINee member won the first victory trophy with the song ‘BAD LOVE‘ on ‘Music Core‘ with a score of 6419 points.

Following SHINee’s Key, Red Velvet took second place with ‘Queendom’ and ITZY took third place with ‘LOCO’.

Congratulations to SHINee’s Key and fans, SHAWOL on his first win for ‘BAD LOVE‘.